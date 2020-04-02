



— An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19.

William “Bill” Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

A veteran of World War II, Lapschies was isolated in his room since first showing symptoms on March 5. As of this week, he is considered “recovered,” CBS affiliate KOIN reported.

On Wednesday, his family and staff surprised him with a social distancing party outside the home.

His family got to celebrate with him outside of his home. Happy birthday, Bill! 🎂🎉🎈 https://t.co/kc6zH8pWzi — KOIN News (@KOINNews) April 1, 2020

When asked how it feels to be 104 Lapschies answered, “Pretty good. I made it.” He paused and then added, “Good for a few more.”

“Not exactly how we planned to celebrate his birthday. We celebrated his 101 we had over 200 people,” said his daughter, Carolee Brown. “We’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this and we just had to do something for him.”

His family said the hardest part of the past few weeks has been not being able to give bill a hug. They hope to be able to do that again very soon.

At least 15 residents at the veterans’ home have tested positive and two have died, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.