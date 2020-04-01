



— A man who was feeling sick attempted to hide his coronavirus symptoms so he could see his expectant wife in the maternity ward, according to officials at an upstate New York hospital.

The man admitted he was sick after his wife displayed COVID-19 symptoms after giving birth last week at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, a spokesperson said.

“The mother became symptomatic shortly after delivering. That’s when the significant other admitted his potential exposure and that he was feeling symptomatic,” UR Medicine spokesman Chip Partner told the Democrat and Chronicle.

All staff members who had been in contact with the couple were informed of their possible exposure. Staff without symptoms continued to work while masked and their temperatures are being checked twice daily.

No involved staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple and their baby were asked to quarantine and were discharged from the hospital.

After the incident, University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health officials announced that beginning Tuesday, universal masking procedures would take effect, CBS affiliate WROC reported.