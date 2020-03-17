Comments
The Young And The Restless has been picked up for four more season CBS has announced. The iconic daytime drama began in 1973 and has now broadcast into American homes for a stunning 47 years. This summer TYATR will also break another milestone as the series airs its 12,000 episode.
Check out the video above for a look behind the scenes with the cast and be sure to tune in this summer and beyond. Check your local listings for more information.
