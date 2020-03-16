NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This St. Patrick’s Day will be unlike any we’ve seen before here in America. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause bars, restaurants and social gatherings to close down many will be on the lookout for alternative ways to celebrate.

One way to maintain social distancing while celebrating St. Paddy’s is to prepare this tasty number from Chef Jim Donahue of the Fitzpatrick Hotel in New York City.

Check out the videos above for more step-by-step instructions and find the full recipes listed below.

Irish Lamb Stew

Ingredients

5 lbs stew lamb meat

¼ all purpose flour

5 carrots, half moon cut

2 Spanish onions medium dice

½ teaspoon chopped garlic

2 cups pearl onions

2 cups Barley toasted

1/2 gallon chicken stock

¾ gallon lamb stock

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 cup red wine

3 ounces olive oil

4 bay leaves

½ bunch fresh thyme

½ bunch fresh rosemary

½ bunch fresh parsley

Preparation

Rinse the lamb meat in metal strainer for 10 minutes

Place on paper towels to absorb any remaining moisture.

Heat large braising pot over high heat, add 1.5 ounce of olive oil, letting oil lightly smoke

Season lamb with salt and pepper and all purpose flour and sear till meat is lightly browned.

Remove lamb from pot, set aside, drain pot of fat and liquid.

Add remaining olive oil and sweat onions, garlic and carrots.

Add tomato paste, lightly caramelizing the paste

Deglaze with red wine and reduce till half

Add toasted barley, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

Return lamb, stocks and tied fresh herbs, simmer for 1 hour and 15 minutes, skimming the top of stew, removing grease.

Add the potatoes and pearl onions, cook for 10 minutes

Season with Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

Garnish with Fresh chopped parsley

Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage

Ingredients

4 lb. corned brisket of beef

3 large carrots, cut into large chunks

6 to 8 small onions

1 teaspoon of dry English mustard

large sprig fresh thyme and some parsley stalks, tied together

1 cabbage

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preparation

Put the brisket into a saucepan with the carrots, onions, mustard and herbs. Cover with cold water, and bring gently to a boil. Simmer, covered, for 2 hours. Discard the outer leaves of the cabbage, cut in quarters and add to the pot. Cook for a further 1 to 2 hours or until the meat and vegetables are soft and tender.

Serve the corned beef in slices, surrounded by the vegetables and cooking liquid. Serve with lots of floury potatoes and freshly made mustard.

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ clove chopped garlic

2 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 shallots chopped

8 potatoes, peeled, boiled, and mashed

1 cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup green peas

1 tablespoon ketchup

Beef broth

Preparation:

In a hot skillet, add the vegetable oil, and then brown the meat with the garlic, shallots and onions. When browned and the vegetables are tender, add the salt, pepper and flour. Cook for 3-4 minutes over medium heat, stirring often. Add the tomato paste, beef broth and cook until the mixture becomes thick and creamy. (If you like a thinner sauce just adds a little more broth). Now add the peas, (Other vegetable combinations if you like, such as pearl onions) and parsley. Taste the mixture and add more salt and pepper if you like. Place in a casserole dish and top evenly with the warm mashed potatoes. Bake for twenty minutes or until golden brown at 400 degree oven.