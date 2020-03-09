(CBS Local)– Showtime is home to some of the best comedy specials out there.

On Sunday March 14, Showtime is rolling out a brand new special called “More Funny Women Of A Certain Age,” featuring Caroline Rhea, Carol Leifer, Carole Montgomery, Julia Scotti, Tammy Pescatelli, and Thea Vidale. This collection of comedians comes on the heels of the very successful special called “Funny Women Of A Certain Age” that was headlined by Fran Drescher.

This hour long special was filmed at the Bell House in Brooklyn and Pescatelli is excited to show people her latest material.

“Look at this lineup, how can you be upset. Carol Leifer is one of my favorite comics ever, she’s amazing. Caroline Rhea is one of my favorite human beings ever and Carole Montgomery put it together,” said Pescatelli in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I’ve been in stand-up for 25 years and women weren’t allowed to work with women because I don’t know if they thought we’d be casting some spells or something. Why did it take this long, I don’t know.”

Pescatelli has had many great comedy moments, but one of her favorites was performing on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno

“I know who I am and right now you can’t shake me,” said Pescatelli. “If you like me great, if you don’t, that’s OK too. Go find someone else who makes you laugh. I can’t entertain everybody. I dig who I am at this point the game. I own my mistakes and I own my flaws…. I was 34 years old and it was my first time on television. It was so great because I was standing backstage and I was so nervous and then it clicked that I had been a comic for 10 years and I can make 200 people in this room laugh. I had a great set and then Jay called me to sit down and Tobey Maguire was there. I did longer on the couch than I did in my set, and I wasn’t prepared for that.”

