



— A man who broke into a fast food restaurant in Georgia early Christmas morning made himself at right home, preparing food and taking a nap.

And while the whole incident was captured on surveillance video, the suspect remains at large.

The video shows the burglar climbed through a drive-thru window at a Taco Bell in unincorporated Lawrenceville, about 30 northeast of Atlanta, at about 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, police said.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before taking a nap on the restaurant’s floor.

About three hours later, he woke up and fled the store — but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

The suspect was wearing black sweat pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers at the time of the break-in.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.