



Just two days after the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on America’s Most Watched Network, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS will celebrate the unparalleled career of 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince by presenting Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince. This special live concert will take place Tuesday, January 28th at 7:30 PM, PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will be broadcast later in 2020, only on CBS.

Tickets on sale now at AXS.com.

Witness an all-star lineup of artists paying tribute to Prince’s legendary career, including GRAMMY Award-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs. Several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators will alsot take the stage together for a historic joint performance including GRAMMY Award-winning band the Revolution, past GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E., and legendary funk band Morris Day and the Time. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-GRAMMYs special.”

If you’ll be in Los Angeles January 28th, be sure to purchase your tickets now while supplies last and if you can’t be there in person, be sure to tune in for Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince when it airs on CBS later this year. Check your local listings for more information.