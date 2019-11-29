(CBS Local/CBS New York)- The official final week of the fantasy football regular season is upon us. If you’re one of the luck few still fighting for a playoff spot, congrats! If you are on the outside looking in, that’s okay there’s still a chance to play spoiler. And if you have the bye week, this is a nice time to make sure your lineup is optimized for the playoffs beginning next week.

To that end, Fantasy Football Today experts Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard are here to give you advice as you recover from your turkey-induced comas. The biggest piece? Start New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold this week. The second-year QB has found his rhythm in the last three weeks throwing for 838 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. This week, the Jets hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals one of the league’s worst defenses. With a projected 20 fantasy points, Darnold is a clear starting QB option this week.

On the other side of the coin, Jamey and Dave believe that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady should be parked on your bench this week. The reasoning is simple, New England’s offense has not been producing as of late and Brady himself has averaged just 16.7 fantasy points per game this year. He is going up against the Texans this week and while Houston hasn’t proven to be super stingy on defense, the Patriots offense has been out of sorts. For more from the guys, check out the video above and be sure to watch Fantasy Football Today every day beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Start

QB: Sam Darnold, New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

WR: Jamison Crowder, New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sit

QB: Tom Brady, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans

RB: Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers @ Baltimore Ravens

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers