Although summer is coming to an end, back to school doesn’t have to mean back to boring. Traveling in the fall is the best way to escape the crowds while enjoying textbook perfect weather. With the rise of the micro-cation, more and more Americans are making the most of their weekends with a quick three-day getaway. After doing some homework, it’s no secret that these six resorts are guaranteed to be a hit among younger fans who appreciate a little sun and fun while their grown-ups enjoy a playground of their own with luxury spas, international cuisine, and perhaps a Pina Colada or two.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, USA

Recently renovated, the all-new JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Renowned for its two championship golf courses, this resort is the perfect playground for adults. However, adults aren’t the only ones having fun around here. Recently, the property added a brand new water park, Tidal Cove. The hotel offers guests complimentary access to the water park which features everything from water slides, pools, a lazy river, kids cove, and a surf simulator called Flowrider. After a day of sun, families can head to the resorts latest addition, the Orchid Tower, where luxury two-bedroom suites are available for the whole family making the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry the easiest quick warm-weather escape for fall.

Mandarin Oriental Marrakech, Morocco

With the grand opening of the Mandarin Oriental in Marrakech, and an all-new direct route from Turkish Airlines, the cultural experience of a life-time combines the best of luxury hospitality and Moroccan heritage all in one vacation. Amid the Atlas mountains, this contemporary resort lies nestled in 20 hectares of olive groves and lavish gardens with stunning private villas, contemporary dining, and a world-class spa. In terms of serenity, this resort feels a world away, including a natural oasis for kids nestled at the heart of the resorts farm and vegetable garden. At the tech-free kids club, little ones will have the opportunity to keep their hands busy with cooking classes, pottery classes, a hands-on gardening experience as well as other fun activities. Plus, just a short ride away you’ll find the infamous medina where the hotel can arrange family-fun adventures such as a side-car motorcycle ride through town or a special hot air balloon trip for spectacular views to commemorate a memorable vacation that’s guaranteed to finish on a high note.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica

Located in Montego Bay, Round Hill Hotel and Villas, located on a private peninsula, offers sunset views that are something straight out of a post-card. Decorated by villa resident Ralph Lauren, Round Hill has been known to be a favorite among celebrities for years. In fact, John F Kennedy had his honeymoon here and although this resort is certainly romantic, it’s also an ideal vacation for those traveling with little ones. This little slice of paradise has 27 private villas, 36 oceanfront guest rooms, a restaurant serving up farm to table local eats, a full-service spa, and most importantly…a kids club. Parents can enjoy a little R&R on the resort’s private beach while the kids enjoy their afternoons making new friends, attending nature walks, assembling art projects and riding on a glass-bottom boat with the Round Hill Pineapple Kids Club. After working up an appetite, the whole family can reconvene at the Seaside Terrace, where a grand buffet is accompanied by live music, live performances, and on Jamaica nights a limbo contest among a local flame thrower. In the words of beloved reggae icon Bob Marley, Jamaica is the perfect place to, “get together and feel alright.”

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

In today’s fast-paced environment, a little rest and relaxation can go a long way. At the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, kids can enjoy a little spa time along with their grown-ups at the exclusive family spa which features water slides, waterfalls, and a kiddie pool with the same therapeutic thermal waters that can be found in the 164,000 square foot adults-only spa. With health and wellness being the main theme of the resort, you’ll find several dining options for a healthy meal. The resort boasts an impressive collection of 12 food vendors, from takeaway sushi to Michelin starred restaurants, that’s guaranteed to delight even the pickiest of palates with locally sourced food picked freshly from an on-site garden that’s prepped by world-renowned chefs. There’s no better way to feed your soul this fall among the peaceful Swiss Alps than at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz.

Caribe Hilton, Puerto Rico

Minutes away from Old San Juan, where the Puerto Rican Latin pop song Despacito was filmed, you’ll find the recently renovated Caribe Hilton, whose all-new sleek design, ocean view rooms, oceanfront pools, international fine dining, private beach, tropical gardens and family-friendly amenities make this resort the ideal destination for your next micro-cation. Famously known as the birth-place of the Pina Colada, the Caribe Hilton is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the national drink of Puerto Rico with the Rapidito package, running till November 15th, where adults will receive a special two night stay with a complimentary pina colada poolside, valid on stays till December 23rd, while little ones can enjoy their day participating in fun and educational-focused activities such as guided reef tours, snorkeling, scuba, sand-castle building, on-site playground, game room, ice-cream parlor, volleyball and tennis courts, game room, as well as koi fish feeding in the tropical garden and bird sanctuary. The playas of Puerto Rico this fall await for your families greatest escape.

Hotel Xcaret, Mexico

Opened in 2017, Grupo Xcaret newest resort, Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Cancun, situated by the breezy blue Caribbean Sea and lush Riviera Maya jungle, features striking architectural designs inspired by Mexican traditions, art, and culture with an impressive 900 rooms and 11 restaurants. In addition to a fabulous resort, guests will also receive complimentary access to the group’s nine nature parks and archaeological tours. Perfect for kids of all ages, all parks offer a unique itinerary for kids and grown-ups alike. The all-new Xavage park, for example, is perfect for families traveling with older kids. For those with a savage sense of adventure, this park features a four-tiered rope course, off-roading race track, jet speed boat ride, and a white water rafting rapids adventure. At the various Xcaret parks, nothing is too exciting for the world’s most adventurous resort.

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.