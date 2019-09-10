



— A customer who says he was choked and punched by a fast food employee in New Orleans said it all started with bad service.

The Aug. 31 incident at the McDonald’s on Canal Street on the edge of the French Quarter was captured on camera.

The customer, who admitted he had an attitude, told CBS affiliate WWL the french fries he ordered were cold and he decided to complain.

Video shows a McDonald’s employee screaming “get out” at a customer before pushing him. After the employee is pulled away by a co-worker, the customer walks back towards the employee, who turns, puts his hands around the customer’s neck and punches him in the head.

“If I could make sense of it I’d tell you, but I don’t have a clue,” the customer told WWL. “The customer is always right, even if he’s wrong.”

“The behavior seen in this video is not what I expect from my employees,” franchise owner Chris Bardell said in a written statement. “We are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident.”

The employee was fired, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

The customer didn’t want his name used, but said he was in New Orleans on vacation with his wife. He said he was bruised and injured.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesman confirmed that officers were called to the scene, according to NOLA.com. While no one was arrested, the investigation is still ongoing.

“I’d like to see that guy in jail,” the customer said.