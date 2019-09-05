



— Someone stole a roller coaster in broad daylight and deputies in Ohio say they could use your help finding it.

The Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was stolen last week from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The ride is part of a traveling carnival and fits on a trailer. Someone hitched that trailer to their truck and drove off with it.

A traffic camera snapped a photo Aug. 27 of a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flat bed pulling the renegade roller coaster to an unknown location.

The truck had no visible front license plate, but trailer had a rear license plate 22-1246A and is registered in Maine.

The coaster, which is about 20 feet in length, was on a purple and green trailer, and has alligator designed train cars.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.