



— An Ohio woman was fatally struck by lightning Friday afternoon while jogging in a cemetery, officials said.

Danielle Brosious, 27, of Green Township was struck while she was at Spring Grove Cemetery, according to Cincinnati Fire officials. She died later that day, CBS affiliate WKRC.

Brosious was with with her mother and another woman at the time, WCPO reported. They were all taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Brosious’ mother was not seriously injured but the third woman remains hospitalized, WLWT reported.

“When I got the call Friday night about what happened I still can’t believe it. I didn’t believe it then because Dani didn’t deserve it,” Coray Green, a friend, told WCPO.

Brosius and her husband, Matt, married last November. She worked as a sales representative with Ohio Valley Beer and Wine.

27-year-old Danielle Brosious died after being struck by lightning in Spring Grove Cemetery. Her wedding photographer Jillian Hocker sent me these pictures of her November 2018 wedding. She said: "The world is a little darker without her bright smile." @Local12 pic.twitter.com/WjQzni0Q0L — Tessa DiTirro (@Local12Tessa) September 3, 2019

Co-workers and friends say the world will be a little darker without her smile.

“She’s just too good and it’s just an accident that I can’t blame anything on and it’s just terrible timing of the whole thing,” said Green. “It’s just unfair.”