



— A man who claimed to be Jesus Christ faces several felony charges two weeks after plowing his car into a busy street corner, officials in Oklahoma said.

Anthony Wallace, Jr., 36, was allegedly driving his SUV at a high rate of speed July 11 when he crashed in one of the busiest parts of Bethany.

Wallace’s Ford Explorer crossed the center line before mowing down a streetlight and several trees, CBS affiliate KWTV reported. The car then flipped, landing upside down on top of a fire hydrant, across the street from the entrance of Southern Nazarene University.

Incredibly, no one was injured.

Police believe Wallace, who had a revoked license and no auto insurance, was under the influence of drugs.

“When they started to get him out, he woke up and then at that time, started assaulting officers and paramedics,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice. “He was very combative.”

Newly released court documents reveal Wallace also said multiple times that “he was Jesus Christ and he didn’t have to comply,” KFOR reported.

Officers said they were forced to tase Wallace before taking to a hospital, where he was allegedly “hallucinating” and “belligerent.”

Court records show Wallace has a criminal record going back 15 years and that he has spent time in prison.