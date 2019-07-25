



— A man allegedly stole an ambulance parked outside a psychiatric hospital Thursday morning to make a food and cigarette run, authorities in Texas said.

The ambulance was stolen outside Cypress Creek Hospital, a mental health facility north of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The ambulance had been left with the engine running with the keys inside.

“He got in the ambulance, went to KFC, a couple other places to get something to drink, something to smoke.” said Lt. Lynwood Moreau of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to electronically track the ambulance to a gas station a couple miles south of the hospital, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

The suspect, described as being in his 60s, was found inside the ambulance with fried chicken and cigarettes.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance, said he needed a ride,” Moreau said. “He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him.”

The man will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name but did confirm he was previously a patient at the hospital where he allegedly stole the ambulance.