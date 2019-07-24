BEAVERTON, Ore. (CBS Local) — An Oregon woman is accused of reaching into the window of a Taco Bell drive-thru and pouring alcohol into an employee’s mouth, authorities said.
A sheriff’s deputy sergeant said she saw Elianna Aguilar-Aguila, 23, enter the Beaverton drive-thru early Saturday and pour a bottle of Hennessy cognac down the employee’s throat, CBS affiliate KOIN reported.
Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, was still in her car when she poured the alcohol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials wrote on Facebook, calling it the “WEIRDEST DUII ARREST OF THE WEEKEND.”
The sheriff’s office said Aguilar-Aguilar admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana and had a bottle of Hennessy in her car.
The Cornelius woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after “She blew a .12 BAC at the jail,” sheriff’s office officials wrote, referring to blood alcohol content (BAC). The legal limit in Oregon is .08.
Aguilar-Aguilar said she did not know the Taco Bell employee, the deputy said.
