



The United States women’s national team locked up a spot in their third consecutive World Cup final Tuesday with a 2-1 win over England in the semifinals in France. The three straight finals appearances is a record and fans have been loudly cheering for Jill Ellis’ group as they make their title defense.

Aside from showing their support on Twitter or with watch parties, fans are showing their pride in the women’s team with their wallets. According to a report from ESPN, the women’s team’s jersey is now outselling all other soccer jerseys from the two licensed suppliers, Nike and Fanatics. In the latest Nike earnings report, the company stated that the women’s 2019 home stadium jerseys are now the number one selling soccer jersey ever sold on Nike.com in one season. Meanwhile, Fanatics reports that the uniform is the top-selling U.S. men’s or women’s national team jersey of all-time.

“It’s hard to overstate how important this year has been to the evolution of the women’s offense at Nike,” president and CEO Matt Parker said on the company’s earnings call. “The business grew double digits in fiscal ’19, accelerating in the back half of the year. Our momentum in women’s [sports] is a great example of how our renewed focus is really moving the needle through thoughtful design, powerful brand messages and digitally-led distribution.”

With the World Cup final set for this upcoming Sunday, July 7th, one would imagine the jersey sales numbers would only continue to climb as fans gear up to cheer on the women one more time in this World Cup.