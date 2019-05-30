



— A Florida man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly calling 911 to brag about fleeing a traffic stop.

Deputies say they pulled over Nicholas Jones, 19, on May 4 for driving his white Hyundai Elantra with a broken tail light. Before the deputy could reach the driver, he pulled a U-turn and sped off.

About an hour later, 911 got a call from Jones.

“I like ran from a cop like 30 minutes to an hour ago,” he told a dispatcher. “Like what do we pay you guys for? Like I’ve driven past four cops.”

“What do you mean you ran from a cop?” the dispatcher responded.

“I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me and as he was walking up to my car, I did a donut around him and left,” said Jones.

The dispatcher tracked his cell phone and Jones’ name popped up, along with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

“We were able to then from his phone call determine everything we needed to know about who our suspect could’ve possibly been,” a spokesman for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies caught up with Jones the following day while shopping at a Ross clothing store. They say he laughed when they told him he had ratted on himself.

“That’s funny. So I told on myself?” Jones asked, according to the arrest report. “No cop can catch me in my Hyundai Elantra, that thing is fast.”

Jones was charged with fleeing, possession of drugs and probation violation for a previous car theft.