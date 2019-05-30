



Season two of “ Whistleblower ” is here and host Alex Ferrer is back with a new slate of situations where people risk everything to shed light on injustice and corruption.

This week’s episode dives into tax fraud and money laundering from polygamists in Utah. The attorney and former judge believes this program is attractive to viewers of all ages.

“I think it’s wonderful television. I think it’s a show that appeals to everybody,” said Ferrer in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Whether you’re a millennial or baby boomer, nobody likes us getting ripped off by big corporations or rich individuals. It’s an appealing show.”

Ferrer is the host and executive producer of the show and has worked in law enforcement his whole life. His family immigrated from Cuba when he was a baby, he became a Miami police officer at 19, and left the bench as a judge to pursue a career in television several years ago.

“I like exposing wrongdoing, corruption grows in the dark,” said Ferrer. “These whistleblowers who you see on our show…they come forward out of the goodness of their heart. They come forward because it’s the right thing to do. They don’t know that there is some law in place that can empower the federal government to reimburse them by sharing a percentage of what the government recovers.”

Watch “Whistleblower” Fridays at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.