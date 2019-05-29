



— A Pennsylvania teen who supports President Donald Trump fell victim to censorship and digital editing when his “Make America Great Again” hat was blurred out of his high school yearbook.

16-year-old Jeremy Gebhart is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

“I just think he wants to help our country and I think he is,” Gebhart told WPMT.

That’s why he says he and his friend decided to show their support for the president by wearing hats with the embroidered words: “Trump: Make America Great Again” during Littlestown High School’s spirit week in October.

The boys’ photo ended up in the high school’s yearbook but with some changes. The MAGA embroidery was blurred out in their photo so it only appeared as if they were wearing red hats.

Gebhart said he feels his constitutional rights were denied.

“Everybody has a first amendment right to have freedom of speech and they’re allowed to think what they want, say what they want but they’re not able to take it away from other people.” he said.

“I was infuriated because he wears that hat because he supports our president. He’s not doing anything illegal whatsoever, he’s wearing a hat of support.” said Gebhart’s mother Lorraine Gebhart.

Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Bigger released a statement Thursday acknowledging “a mistake was made.”

“The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print,” Bigger’s statement read. “We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech.”