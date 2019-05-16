



— A New Mexico man took a drunken shoplifting joyride at a Walmart in an electric shopping cart, authorities said.

Police responded to the store May 2 after receiving reports of a man threatening a store employee with a knife.

An employee told officers that Tommy Singer, 53, was drinking a beer and driving around the store in an electric cart. When that employee confronted Singer about the alcohol, he replied, “What beer?” and started walking away.

Singer then allegedly began to get aggressive with the employee and eventually pulled out a pocket knife, pointed it at him and threatened the employee to stay back, CBS affiliate KRQE reported.

Singer then exited the store and was taken into custody outside the grocery entrance, the Farmington Daily Times reported. He had allegedly threw the knife and stolen merchandise in a trash can outside the store.

Officers recovered $106 worth of stolen merchandise, including lipstick, eyeliner, hair spray and four watches.

Singer was charged with second-degree felony count of armed robbery and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.