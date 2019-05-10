Comments
Blue Bloods is back with an all-new episode this Friday, May 10th and wedding bells will be ringing at last! As Jamie and Eddie’s wedding day approaches, Frank worries about the toast he’ll deliver at their rehearsal dinner. Also, Erin interviews a witness whose story leads her to doubt Eddie’s honesty, since she took his initial statement, and Danny and Baez unravel the complicated love life of a young homicide victim.
Check out the video above for a behind the scenes look at the latest episode and be sure to tune in this Friday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), only one CBS. Check your local listings for more information.