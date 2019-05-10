



(KDKA/CBS Local) — Dust off those resumes, if you want to get paid to drink beer on the job, here’s your chance!

Natural Light, or Natty Light, is looking for a Natty Intern this summer, who will literally get paid to drink beer.

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019

Even better, according to “Dean” the Natty Light brand manger, you don’t have to have 4.0 GPA or great references.

“We’re looking for a well-rounded, fun human being, who knows how to get things done,” Dean says in their YouTube video.

Leon also says that the Natty Intern will have actual responsibilities like attending sporting events and traveling to cool places.

Of course you have to be at least 21 years old.

But don’t forget, it’s an eight-week paid internship!

Want to learn more about the internship or apply? Click here.