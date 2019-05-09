



(CBS) – We are just a week away from bidding a fond farewell to Sheldon, Penny, Leonard & the rest of the gang on The Big Bang Theory. After 12 incredible seasons and 279 episodes, how will the longest-running multi-cam comedy series be remembered?

During their final days on set, the cast shared their thoughts on the show’s legacy.

“I think I would like our show to be remembered as a really strong four camera sitcom. That films in front of a live audience in an era when not a lot of people want to do that. Not a lot of people can do that. And not a lot of people can do it as well as Chuck Lorre does it,” says Mayim Bialik who plays Amy.

“I think it’s going to live on in everyone’s hearts,” says Kaley Cuoco who plays Penny. “Good characters last forever and these characters are winners. They started out in a way as losers and they are winners at the end of the day.”

“It doesn’t have to be so life-changing sometimes. It can also just be a show that was well written and people loved the characters and it made people laugh and it brought people together. Grandparents and kids could watch it together,” says Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali.

Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard says, “I would like the show to be remembered as one that no one saw coming. We didn’t get a lot of critical love to begin with. And then it just kind of kept climbing. And I’m really proud of that.”

“If people remember their experience with these characters, which is ‘Oh I watched this with my mother.’ This wouldn’t exist without people that invested their time and, and connected,” says Simon Helberg who plays Howard.

“I think the way I’d like the show to be remembered is that it just made people happy. That just warms my heart,” says Melissa Rauch who plays Bernadette.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, just wants people to be happy. “It’s different for everybody I guess what they get from it. If it brought joy I think that’s good.”

“We all have shows that we watch over and over that probably were on so many years ago that we love, that brings us comfort. And I believe that The Big Bang Theory brings people comfort,” adds Cuoco.

