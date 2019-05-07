



The Talk announced live today on air that Marie Osmond will join as a new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show for season 10. Marie Osmond on this new groundbreaking opportunity, “I have so much gratitude in my heart today. I am honored to be here. And, I am so excited to be here. To be able to sit at this table with these beautiful women is just a dream come true for me. I always wanted sisters.”

Osmond also had some praise for her new colleague Sharon Osbourne saying, “They introduced me as Marie, not Marie Osmond, because there is only one Mrs O. at this table. You are brilliant, you are strong, and over the nine years that I have come in and co-hosted and everything, I’ve learned so much from you and I respect you so much. Sara, I adore you, and as the creator of this show, you are such a good actress, an amazing producer, look what you created and everybody knows that whatever you touch is going to be successful… Eve, So the first time we met, there was this instant connection, then we hung out in Vegas and it was sealed. You are so smart, and you are as beautiful inside as you are outside. Carrie Ann, getting to know you. I just have to tell you, your honesty is amazing. And for you to be able to share things that have been, so difficult, you have touched so many lives, and you have touched my life and I love you.”

The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood also received sparkling praise from Osmond who said, “And you my little beam of light, I swear, you are the most joyous person I have ever been aoudad. And it doesn’t matter if someone is having a bad day or a good day or whatever it is, you always find the laughter, that is a gift. And you, you’re incredibly intelligent, and I love you, you are my sister.”

Tune in for new episodes of The Talk weekdays at 2:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.