PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philly) – Mixing weed with your workouts could be beneficial, according to a new study. Health experts say smoking pot could actually motivate someone to get to the gym.
Researchers in Colorado surveyed more than 600 people in five states where the drug has been legalized for recreational use.
They found those who smoked either before or after hitting the gym, or even both, said they worked out more.
Some even said it helped with recovery from minor aches and pains.