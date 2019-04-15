



“The Code” is one of the most interesting shows on the television.

The new CBS drama goes inside the world of the U.S. Marines and specifically, the legal challenges that the top minds in the Marines face. Luke Mitchell stars as Captain John Abraham and he knew this was the show for him even after an audition that didn’t go according to plan.

“I read the script quickly because I really enjoyed it and I thought this was really something cool that I’d like to have a stab at,” said Mitchell in an interview with CBS Local. “On my next trip back to New York, they set up an audition for me with Mark Saks and Craig Sweeney. It was a bit of a rocky start because they got my name wrong when I went in there. I had that moment of do I tell them this is wrong or go with it. I told them.”

Despite the name issue, Mitchell says it was one of the best auditions he’s ever been on. This show comes at an interesting time for Mitchell, as he went from playing a terrorist in his last show to playing a military man.

“First of all, I had to shave my terrorist beard,” said Mitchell. “It was pretty solid, I was very attached to it. I found out I got this role and I really wasn’t sure of the rules and regulations of the military. I’ve seen pictures of guys in combat with a little scruff and I wasn’t sure. I texted Craig because he has a fantastic beard himself. He said, ‘I know you’re a beard guy, but we got to clean shave you.’ Out of that came the idea that I’d put on a little weight for the role and bulk up.”

While acting is the main thing now, that wasn’t always the case for Mitchell. The Australian grew up wanting to be the next Andre Agassi.

“I grew up in a town called The Gold Coast, which is a surfing town,” said Mitchell. “It’s paradise really, so I was lucky and had a really wonderful childhood. Tennis was my main thing. From the time I could remember, I had a tennis racket in my hands. I was traveling to tennis tournaments every weekend. That was my thing. I thought I was going to be a professional tennis player. I wanted to be a professional tennis player, that didn’t happen. Tennis is a very difficult sport and a very expensive sport. If you don’t come from a rich family and if you don’t get results at a really young age, you won’t get the sponsorships.”

Watch a brand new episode of “The Code” Monday night at 9pm EST/PST on CBS.