Advanced Regenerative Orthopedics

5 locations including Tampa, FL| 866-841-1156 | Website

Primary Focus: Minimally invasive alternative to joint replacement

The board-certified orthopedic surgeons, physicians, and university scientists at Advanced Regenerative Orthopedics implement minimally invasive procedures and regenerative techniques to target your body’s natural healing ability. Most frequently, joint surgery is dictated by the severity of the individual’s pain. ARO provides an alternative to major joint surgery, most commonly believed to be the only option for the severe pain caused by joint injuries and degenerative disorders.

Procedures:

Rather than replacing the natural joint with a procedure that won’t last a lifetime, the ARO process integrates multiple technologies to provide maximum benefit for the patient. This process improves motion while maintaining the natural joint. Our patient-centered, customized approach includes the options of minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, medicine as well as denervation.

Minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery consists of inserting an arthroscope, a thin tube with a camera and light at the end, through a small incision to evaluate the severity of damage. Our techniques use a more natural approach to promote speedy healing. This technique also aids in preserving your natural anatomy. Denervation is the process of blocking the nerves that transmit pain to the brain by using radio-frequency or laser techniques.

