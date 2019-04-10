



— A young man in Texas shot and killed one of three suspects who terrorized his family late Tuesday, police in southwest Houston said.

Three masked men pistol whipped a father, 39, as he arrived at the home just before midnight, forcing him to open the door, CBS affiliate KHOU reported. The armed suspects hid in the bushes waiting for the father.

Two sisters already inside hid in a bedroom closet while the suspects ransacked the property. The girls, one 20 and the other 15, managed to hit a panic alarm as the home invasion continued. Eventually the suspects found the sisters.

Soon after, a son, 20, arrived at the home with his mom. When he saw something was wrong, he ran inside and grabbed a pistol and fired at the suspects while they were fleeing in front of the residence. One of the suspects, who was armed, was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other two suspects jumped on top of the hood of the mother’s car while she and a juvenile were still inside. She was able to drive away and locate a police officer at a nearby fast-food joint.

The two remaining suspects stole the father’s silver Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas license plate DGL-3948 and fled the scene.

Police say it does not appear the suspects ever fired any shots. The case of the fatal shooting will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

None of the six family members involved were seriously hurt, police say.