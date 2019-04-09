



(CBS Philly/CBS Local) — Police in Lower Allen Township say someone stole $21,000 worth of panties from a Victoria’s Secret on Sunday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the store inside the Capital City Mall.

According to police, the thief stole 2,000 pairs of panties from Victoria’s Secret, totaling $21,000.

Police say the thief stole the panties that were on the front display and all the ones in the drawers below the display while store employees were busy with customers.

If you have information about this incident, call police at 717-975-7575