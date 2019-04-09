



KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A Florida man who is rich enough to buy his own islands was busted for reportedly stealing from Kmart.

Just nine days after shelling out $8-million for the nearly five acre Thompson Island off Key West, Andrew Lippi was arrested on felony grand theft charges, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Lippi, 59, is accused of playing a little game of ‘bait and switch’ with sale and return of nearly $300 in household items.

During a shopping spree, Lippi bought a Keurig coffeemaker, a bed skirt, a Hamilton Beach coffeemaker, eight light bulbs, and a bed skirt. But when he returned some of the items, the contents inside the packaging reportedly weren’t exactly what he purchased.

Inside the Keuring box, store employees reportedly found a basketball, the bed skirt box only contained only a pillowcase, the light bulbs returned were the same ones he had bought. The Hamilton Beach coffeemaker was switched out with an older model, police said.

Lippi reportedly told Key West police that he bought the bed skirt but when he got home, the pillowcase was inside. Kmart provided security camera footage of Lippi with a cart that contained the bed skirt.

Lippi is now facing grand theft charges.

Lippi, who owns the ‘Real World’ house on Key Haven used in season 17 of the MTV reality series, has denied any wrongdoing. The “Real World” home rents on Airbnb for $999 per night.