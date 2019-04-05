Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(WBZ/CBS Local) – Some cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added are being recalled because they could contain mold.

Conagra Brands says there may have been damage after the canning process, opening the possibility for mold to form in the six-ounce cans. Some customers have called to complain about the issue.

The cans were distributed for sale in the United States and have a “Best By” date of Oct. 16, 2020.

The recalled Hunt’s Tomato Paste (Photo credit: FDA)

Anyone who bought the recalled cans should throw them away or return them. No other Hunt’s products are affected by the recall.

Find more information here.

