



CBS and the Academy of Country Music have announced additional performers and the first round of presenters for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), only on CBS.

Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have been added to perform, joined by a star-studded list of presenters, including Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell and Wilmer Valderrama.

As previously announced, iconic entertainer and 16-time ACM Award winner Reba McEntire returns to host. Other ACM Awards performers include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, LANCO, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase now at www.axs.com. For more information on the ACM Awards and all ACM events including ACM Party for a Cause, visit ACMcountry.com.