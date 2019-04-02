



— A North Carolina man who was recently diagnosed with stage four liver cancer is planning a dream vacation with his wife thanks to a $250,000 lottery prize.

Richard Beare of Charlotte purchased his winning ticket when he stopped at a Quik Trip in Charlotte two weeks ago, according to NC Education Lottery.

“I rarely play the lottery,” the retired automotive mechanic said. “I only stopped because my wife asked me to get a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was so high.”

Beare ended up buying four Carolina Black scratch-off tickets, as well, CBS affiliate WDBJ reported.

“The fourth one was the winner,” the retired automotive mechanic said. “When I saw that I had matching numbers, I asked her, ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’ She said it meant I won a prize. I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket.”

Beare said his wife was stunned.

“She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket,” said Beare, who claimed his prize – $176,876 after taxes – on Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Beare said he has big plans for the surprise windfall.

“I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself,” he said. “My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her.”