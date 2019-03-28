Filed Under:The Late Late Show


A new The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, featuring an all-new “Carpool Karaoke” with Celine Dion will air Monday, May 20th (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS. The special will also feature James Corden’s favorite moments from this past year on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

This latest special will be the show’s fifth. The 2016 and 2017 editions of The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special both earned Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special. The 2018 edition earned an additional Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in on May 20th for all the fun. Check your local listings for more information.

