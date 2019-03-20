



— A video that shows a moving truck dragging a dog down a street in Memphis, Tennessee, has caught the attention of local authorities.

“Stuff like that makes me sick. Turns my stomach, because I really love dogs,” local resident Joe Franklin told CBS affiliate WREG.

The person who shot the video said on her Facebook page that she stopped the truck and told a woman who was driving that she was dragging the dog. The driver said she didn’t know.

It’s still unclear what led up to the dog being dragged down Millbranch. Police think it was an accident since they never received any calls about it. Neither did Memphis Animal Services.

But even if it was an accident, officials say someone should be held accountable.

“Unfortunately, at this time there is not enough information for us to identify the driver in order to investigate this matter,” MAS said in a statement. “If anyone can identify the driver, or has a license plate number, they can contact us.”

“If it’s an accident, that’s something different. But just continuing and dragging the dog, something needs to be done about that,” said Franklin.

If the driver did forget their dog was tied up, then Memphis Animal Services says that’s still a problem. They say always check what’s in and around your vehicle before driving off.

Officials agree, saying pets are no different than people walking in the street or kids left in cars.