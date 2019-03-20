Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(CBSMiami/CBS Local) – “One summer can change everything.” That is what the “Stranger Things” season 3 trailer promises.

Netflix released the first full trailer for the third season of “Stranger Things” Wednesday, which returns this summer.

There are terrific retro-costumes from the mid-80s and plenty of teen angst as the kids of Hawkins, Indiana negotiate the challenges of becomes teenagers, all while battling a horrific scary monster.

Remember, Hawkins in an interdimensional portal to evil!

“We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike in a voiceover. “I mean, what did you think? That we’re just going to sit in my basement all day playing games for the rest of our lives?”

Netflix plans to release season three of “Stranger Things” on July 4.

 

