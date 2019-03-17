



The Selection Committee has deliberated and the field of 68 is officially set. The 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket begins with the “First Four” is set for Tuesday, March 19th and Wednesday, March 20th with two games set to be played on each night. The full first round tips off on Thursday, March 21st beginning at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

The Duke Blue Devils earned the number one overall seed playing in the East region beginning on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. The Blue Devils are joined by two fellow ACC teams, North Carolina and Virginia, along with Gonzaga on the one line.

As for the last four teams that earned bids to the tournament, the committee chose Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John’s to play in the First Four for the right to get to the full first round on Thursday and Friday.

Notable absent from the field are the UNC-Greensboro Spartans, who finished 28-6, but came up short in the Southern Conference tournament.

The Big Ten has the most teams in the field with eight but the ACC and SEC are right on their heels with seven teams apiece.

First Four

Games Played In Dayton, Ohio

16 North Carolina Central vs. 16 North Dakota State, Tuesday 3/19 6:40 p.m. (TruTV)

11 Belmont vs. 11 Temple, Tuesday 3/19 9:10 p.m. (TruTV)

16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16 Prairie View A&M, Wednesday 3/20 6:40 p.m. (TruTV)

11 Arizona State vs. 11 St. John’s, Wednesday 3/20 (TruTV)

East Region

1 Duke vs 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State

8 VCU vs 9 UCF

5 Mississippi State vs 12 Liberty

4 Virginia Tech vs 13 St. Louis

6 Maryland vs 11

3 LSU vs 14 Yale

7 Louisville vs 10 Minnesota

2 Michigan State vs 15 Bradley

South Region

1 Virginia vs 16 Gardner-Webb

8 Ole Miss vs 9 Oklahoma

5 Wisconsin vs 12 Oregon

4 Kansas State vs 13 UC Irvine

6 Villanova vs 11 St. Mary’s

3 Purdue vs 14 Old Dominion

7 Cincinnati vs 10 Iowa

2 Tennessee vs 15 Colgate

Midwest Region

1 North Carolina vs 16 Iona

8 Utah State vs 9 Washington

5 Auburn vs 12 New Mexico State

4 Kansas vs 13 Northeastern

6 Iowa State vs 11 Ohio State

3 Houston vs 14 Georgia State

7 Wofford vs 10 Seton Hall

2 Kentucky vs 15 Abilene Christian

West Region

1 Gonzaga vs 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M

8 Syracuse vs 9 Baylor

5 Marquette vs 12 Murray State

4 Florida State vs 13 Vermont

6 Buffalo vs 11 Arizona State/St. John’s

3 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs 14 Northern Kentucky

7 Nevada vs 10 Florida

2 Michigan vs 15 Montana