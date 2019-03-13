



— Five Georgia lawmakers are pushing a bill that would force men 55 years of age or older to report the release of sperm.

“Any male 55 years of age or older shall immediately report to the county sheriff or local law enforcement agency when such male releases sperm,” House Bill 604 reads.

The bill was introduced in response to the passage of House Bill 481, dubbed the “heartbeat abortion bill,” that would make abortion illegal once a doctor is able to detect a heartbeat in the womb, which is usually at around 6 weeks. HB 481 now moves to the state Senate.

HB 604 is sponsored by five female Democratic representatives, including Rep. Dar’Shun Kendrick, who tweeted she intended to introduce a “Testicular Bill of Rights” that would seek to regulate male sex organs.

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

The proposal would allow for men to be charged with aggravated assault for having sex without a condom, criminalize some vasectomies and instate a mandatory waiting period before men can make purchases at sex shops.

Kendrick told Rolling Stone she’s aware that her measure has little chance of passing, but she said it is meant to call attention to the “absurd” double standard women are being held to.

The point, she says, is to “bring awareness to the fact that if you’re going to legislate our bodies, then we have every right to propose legislation to regulate yours.”

HB 604 does not appear to have been assigned to a House committee at this time.