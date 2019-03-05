Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(KDKA/CBS Local)– We’re just over a month away from the final season of Game of Thrones, and the season 8 trailer has been released.

The long-awaited full trailer comes just a month before the April 14 premiere.

Among other things, the the trailer gives a first look at the show’s massive battle that lasts an entire episode and is expected to be the longest consecutive action sequence in cinema history reports EW.

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting nearly two years for the final season.

