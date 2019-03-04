Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(CBS Philly/CBS Local)– An Oregon man was stuck in the snow for five days. But lucky for him, he had plenty of Taco Bell sauce!

A snowmobile rider found Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, stranded in their SUV.

The 36-year-old says he went off-roading and got stuck in the snow.

After the rescue, Taylor told well wishers on Facebook, “Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives.”

