(CBS Philly/CBS Local)– An Oregon man was stuck in the snow for five days. But lucky for him, he had plenty of Taco Bell sauce!
A snowmobile rider found Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, stranded in their SUV.
The 36-year-old says he went off-roading and got stuck in the snow.
After the rescue, Taylor told well wishers on Facebook, “Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives.”