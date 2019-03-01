Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(WJZ/CBS Local) — It’s official, Ann M. Martin’s best-selling series, The Baby-Sitter’s Club, is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is running a 10-episode live-action adaptation of the popular book series.

Martin will serve as the producer of the show and expects all of the original characters from the books to be in the television reboot.

The Baby-Sitter’s Club sold about 178 million copies during its peak and Martin wrote more than 34 novels in the series.

