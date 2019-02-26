Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (CBS Local) — A Florida man is accused of “battery by cookie” after he allegedly threw a “hard piece” of a cookie at his live-in girlfriend, authorities said.

Wade Alan Smith, 41, of Zephyrhills, was arrested Sunday on a domestic battery charge, CBS affiliate WTSP reported.

Smith’s girlfriend told investigators he threw a baked good at her and hit her in the forehead. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies say they observed a red mark on her forehead near her hairline.

Smith admitted to throwing the cookie at his girlfriend without her consent, deputies said.

