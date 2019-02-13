Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


MENLO PARK, Calif. (WBZ/CBS Local) — Instagram users are confused after they reported losing hundreds and in some cases thousands of followers overnight.

Social media influencers took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their shock.

Some suspected a “purge” of spam or bot Instagram accounts.

The social media network released a statement acknowledging there was a problem Wednesday morning and they’re working to fix it.

In November, Instagram said it would “begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s