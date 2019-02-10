



The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards have seen a host of jaw-dropping performances, possibly none of flashy as Jennifer Lopez’ tribute to Motown.

Jenny From The Block came out swinging with a tour de force set including performances of “Dancing In The Streets,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “Money (That’s What I Want),” and even teamed up with Smokey Robinson on “My Girl.”

See below for images from Lopez’ outstanding showcase and stay tuned for more from the Staples Center, only on CBS.

