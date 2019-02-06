



An all-new episode of S.W.A.T. premieres this Thursday, February 7th at 10:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Shemar Moore and company will be joined this week by a trio of NFL legends as Willie McGinest, Eric Dickerson and James Harrison join the fray for a “friendly” competition between the LAPD and LAFD.

“I was hoping I’d be a bad guy,” said Dickerson. “I’m playing Fire Chief Brinkley.” McGinest will take on the role of “Ryan Cook” and Harrison will be arm wrestling ringer “Marcus.”

See the video above for a behind the scene look at tomorrow’s show and be sure to tune into CBS this Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET/PT for all the action. Check your local listings for more information.