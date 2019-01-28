LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As he prepares to face the legendary Bill Belichick, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed over the weekend that he has been in constant contact with the New England Patriots guru all year.

The 33-year-old McVay told NBC Sports’ Peter King Saturday that he got to know Belichick at the NFL Combine last year, and the two have stayed in touch regularly since then.

Stream the Patriots-Rams in Super Bowl LIII on CBSSports.com.

“He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening,” McVay told King.

McVay said that Belichick, who is going to his ninth Super Bowl and is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, texted him weekly throughout the season.

“This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games,” McVay said. “After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations—keep it rolling.’ For him to even take the time to say congrats, it’s pretty cool.”

McVay and Belichick will be making their own history together when they face off Sunday in Atlanta. They have the largest age difference between two opposing head coaches in Super Bowl history – 33 years, with the 66-year-old Belichick twice as old as McVay.

This will also be the first time the two play against each other since McVay became a head coach.

“Our guys have a nice confidence and respect for the Patriots,” McVay told King. “But I don’t think for a second this game will be too big for our team. I know that we don’t have a lot of the experience New England has, and I respect that. But we’re confident. The Patriots are a great team but I think we’re pretty good too.”

McVay would become the youngest coach ever to win a Super Bowl. The record is currently held by current Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 at the age of 36.

Furthermore, 24-year-old Rams quarterback Jared Goff and 41-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will also set a record for the largest age difference between two opposing quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, at 17. When Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002, Goff was just seven years old.