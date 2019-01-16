Is February 10th circled on your calendar? Do you look forward to Music’s Biggest Night all year long? If this sounds like you then you’re in luck! The festivities will kick off early this year with GRAMMY Red Carpet Live, a live entertainment special hosted by Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve.

GRAMMY Red Carpet Live will feature red carpet coverage breaking down the hottest fashion trends and getting all the inside scoops ahead of the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards. The show will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will take you right up to the opening remarks from host Alicia Keys as the awards get under way.

Tune in on February 10th at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT for GRAMMY Red Carpet Live and stay locked in for the 2019 GRAMMY Awards at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for Mountain Time and more information.