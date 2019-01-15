COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS Local) — Ohio State University has discovered a high tech solution to feeding hungry students when the closest dining hall is closed.

OSU has installed its first “Pizza ATM” on campus, loaded with as many as 70 pizzas at a time.

Here’s how it works: Pizzas pre-made in a neighboring kitchen are stored in a refrigeration unit inside the Pizza ATM. When a pizza is ordered, the machine automatically moves the pie to an oven inside the ATM. The pizza is baked until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted, typically in three to four minutes.

The pizzas currently come with cheese or pepperoni toppings, but more options are expected in the future.

A 10-inch pizza costs $8.

“My ultimate goal when I started begging for this machine was really to be able to provide late night services for this west campus population,” Abby Hertzfeld, associate director of operations for Student Life Dining Services, told The Lantern. “It’s the first step into really piloting that whole program of students accessing a space, selecting their options and self checking out.”

The new Pizza ATM is located on the second floor of Morrill Tower and is currently open all week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for student meal plan holders and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for general Buck-ID holders. Operations are expected to expand to 24 hours by fall of 2019.

The new machine was created by the Cincinnati based company, Pizza ATM, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.

It has already proved popular at Xavier University and Case Western Reserve University. There are already 500 machines successfully operating in France and other parts of Europe, as well.