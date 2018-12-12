MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO/CBS Local) – Two Minnesota police officers have become internet sensations after dealing with a weekend noise complaint by playing video games with the young men inside.

Jovante M. Williams posted video of the encounter to Facebook on Friday, saying: “So the neighbors called the cops on us and now we fighting them…in Smash Bros.”

As of Wednesday, the Facebook video has been viewed more than 260,000 times. On the popular website Reddit, an image of the cops playing with the young men amassed 133,000 up-votes and generated 1,800 comments. The top among them jokes: “I win, you go to jail.”

—

The Pioneer Press reports that the two cops in the viral video are Isaac Palmer and Kou Yang. The two had responded to a noise complaint around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment on University Avenue and found a few people inside eating pizza, drinking beer and playing “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

The latest installment of Nintendo’s popular brawler franchise was released earlier in the day.

“I never played the game, so I said ‘why not,’” Palmer told the newspaper.

The police officers said the that noise complaint was handled, resulting with no charges. It remains unclear who came out on top of the video game brawl.