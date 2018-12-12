(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – U by Kotex Sleek tampons are being recalled, the company announced Tuesday.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. said only the sleek variety with regular absorbancy were covered by the recall, and no other products were impacted.

The company said the recall is due to a “quality-related defect that could impact the performance of this product.”

The company said that the impacted tampons were manufactured before Oct. 16, 2018. Some customers have complained that the tampons have unraveled or come apart upon removal, with some people having to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces that were left in the body. Some infections and irritation had been reported, the company said.

Only specific lot numbers are covered by the recall. The lot numbers can be found at the bottom of box.

18 Count Packages:

NN628201B

NN628301A

NN628301B

NN629101A

NN629101B

NN629201A

NN630201A

NN630201B

NN728713C

NN728713D

NN729813A

NN731113A

NN732513B

NN733713D

NN733813A

NN800413B

34 Count Packages

NN628101A

NN628101B

NN628201A

NN628201B

NN629401A

NN629401B

NN631201B

NN631301A

NN724713A

NN724713B

NN726713D

NN726813A

NN728213B

NN728313A

NN729613A

NN729613B

34 Count Multipack

NN629401B

NN629501A

NN631301B

NN631401A

NN631401B

NN632213A

NN632213B

NN703113B

NN728313B

NN729713A

NN729713B

NN730913C

NN730913D

NN732613B

NN733813B

NN733913A

3 Count Package

XM700604X

XM700904X

XM702304X

XM702404X

XM702504X

To check to see if your product is part of the recall and for more information, click here.

Customers with additional questions can call Kimberly-Clark’s customer service line at 1-888-255-3499 between 8:30 a.m-8 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.